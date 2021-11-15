Around $13,000 taken in Westmoreland convenience store heist

WESTMORELAND, Tenn. (WKRN) – A well-thought-out heist, caught on camera, helps two thieves get away with around $13,000 in Westmoreland. Police need your help identifying two men that they say broke into a convenience store not once, but twice, in one night.

It happened November 1 shortly after 3 a.m. at Ricks Market off Austin Peay Hwy.

Captain Ray Amalfitano, with the Westmoreland Police Department, is actively working this case and says the crooks entered the store by removing an AC unit on the outside of the storefront, climbing through a hole to get inside.





Amalfitano said they went directly for the safe, taking it out the same way the two got in. One of the two called their getaway driver, who quickly pulled up in what appeared to be a white Ford F-150.

“They were really slick,” Capt. Amalfitano said, adding they were in and out in just one minute.

Getaway truck

About ten minutes later, the duo is back- this time, with tools. “One was armed with a sledgehammer the other was armed with a crowbar with a blue rubber handle to it,” Capt. Amalfitano said.

Back for a second time to finish the job, taking aim at two cash registers and back office. The guy with the crowbar forced the registers open and took the cash but left the change. The two then left for the second time.

In total, police said the pair ended up getting away with $13,000. “They had this planned out,” Amalfitano said. “It tells me they’ve done it before.”

And if they’re not caught, it’s likely they’ll strike again.

There is a $1,000 reward being offered for the capture and conviction of the suspects.

If you know anything you are being asked to call Westmoreland Police at (615) 644-2223. You can remain anonymous.

Capt. Amalfitano says you can also call or text (615) 572-9647 or email him at det.ray@westmorelandtn.gov.