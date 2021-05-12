Weapon pointed at children on Goodlettsville motel balcony

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 30-year-old man pointed a weapon at several people, including children, who were on the balcony of a Goodlettsville motel Tuesday night, according to police.

Goodlettsville police responded just after 7 p.m. to an incident involving a gun at a motel on Dickerson Pike near Old Dickerson Pike.

Officers said the guests in one room reported they were on their balcony with their children, when a man, later identified by police as Robert Bass, started yelling at them and “causing a scene.”

The guests explained some words were exchanged and Bass went to a nearby apartment, where he grabbed what appeared to be a rifle. When he returned, he pointed the weapon at the guests and their children, according to investigators.

Police said no gunshots were fired and no injuries were reported.

When Bass was located, officers said he stated he only had a BB gun and was a convicted felon, so he was not able to own a rifle.

Bass was taken into custody and booked into the Metro jail Tuesday night on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was held in lieu of a $5,000 bond.

A booking photo for Bass was not immediately released by law enforcement.