‘We want the truth,’ Parents of man who died after police pursuit searching for answers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The parents of a 21-year old man who died Wednesday afternoon while running from police say they want more details on the circumstances surrounding his death.

Metro police detectives say the man died due to an accidental self-inflicted wound; his mom and dad say their son Marquett Martin was not suicidal.

“My son Markquett was a great child,” said LeNeshia Woods, Martin’s mom. “He was very respectful. Everyone loved him. Very friendly.”

Those fond memories are what make Markquett’s death so unbelievable for his parents.

“There’s ups and downs,” said Markquett Gray, the victims’ father. “Sometimes you laugh. Sometimes you cry.”

“I’m still numb,” said Woods. “There’s nothing to describe it right now. Right now, I just feel like I’m here.”

Wednesday, Woods and Gray got the call that their 21-year old son had died. Police say they tried to approach the young man while he was walking near the J.C. Napier homes on Claibourne Street. Community engagement officers were told he had a gun and was not supposed to carry.

MNPD says when those officers approached Martin, he took off running and accidentally killed himself with the pistol he was carrying.

“We’re hearing all different types of things,” Gray said. “But, we don’t speak about stuff that we hear. We want to speak about the facts. And we want the truth to come out.”

The family is now begging for witnesses to come forward, and asking for a third party investigation into their son’s death.

Family members say an autopsy could take up to 8 weeks to complete.