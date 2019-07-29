WATCH: Suspects caught on camera robbing White House man in his driveway

WHITE HOUSE, Tenn. (WKRN) — White House police are looking to identify two men who robbed a resident in his own driveway.

Police responded to the call at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Highland Drive.

Investigators said the victim arrived home and when he exited his car, he was waved down by two black men in their mid-20’s. The men asked the victim for directions and during the conversation, one of the suspects grabbed the victim in a bear hug while the other pulled a pistol.

According to police, after taking the victim’s wallet, both men jumped into the getaway car and drove off toward Highway 31W. The entire ordeal was caught on a nearby surveillance camera and Smokey Barn News was able to obtain the full video.

The victim told police the suspect’s getaway car was possibly a gray or silver Ford Focus.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Sergeant Hunter or Detective Ward at the White House Police Department at 615-672-4903.

