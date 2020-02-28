1  of  16
Closings
Warrant: Woman overdoses on heroin with grandchild in the car in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – First responders revived a woman in South Nashville Thursday from a drug overdose while her grandchild was in the vehicle.

Nashville Fire Department personnel initially responded to the scene Thursday because this started as a medical call at 401 Harding Place.

According to a warrant, police later arrived and learned Renessa Kay Perry had overdosed with her 4-year-old granddaughter in the back of the car.

When first responders arrived, they said Perry became unresponsive and they administered NARCAN to revive her.

Police said Perry told them that while her friend was inside a business she snorted what she thought was valium but it turned out to be heroin.

Perry was charged with Child Neglect.

