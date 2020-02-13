Warrant: ‘White supremacist’ accused of choking child in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Henry County man, who reportedly identified himself as a white supremacist, has been arrested on allegations he choked a child repeatedly inside of a Springville home Wednesday.

A deputy with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call from a home on Stephanie Lane, in which the caller, who sounded like a child, claimed one person was hurting another.

According to an arrest warrant, when the deputy arrived at the home, three children ran outside, one of which had “strangulation marks” around his neck.

The paperwork states the deputy spoke with Dwight Bryant, who advised “the kids were disrespectful” and that he “was not going to be disrespected.” The warrant alleges Bryant kept repeating that he was a white supremacist and “he lives by the 14 words.”

The sheriff’s office said the child with the strangulation marks told the deputy he had intervened as Bryant was yelling at another child, and that led Bryant to choke the boy. The victim got away, but Bryant followed him to his room, then choked him again, as someone else called 911, deputies explained.

Bryant was arrested and booked into the Henry County jail on charges including aggravated child abuse or neglect, aggravated assault and domestic assault.

