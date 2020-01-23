Warrant: Upset Titans fan pulls gun, threatens to kill employees of East Nashville barbershop

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man upset over the Tennessee Titans loss to the Kansas City Chiefs over the weekend walked into an East Nashville barbershop armed with a gun and threatened to kill the employees, a police report alleges.

The incident happened around 5:10 p.m. Sunday at a business on Dickerson Pike near Broadmoor Drive.

According to an arrest report, Timothy Douglas, a frequent customer at the barbershop, walked in wearing his Titans jersey with his middle finger up and pointed a gun toward several employees.

The paperwork states Douglas then placed the gun in one employee’s face and said “I don’t play and I’ll kill everyone of you.”

Douglas, 44, was arrested Wednesday night and booked into the Metro jail on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond was set at $70,000.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports. Click here for more coverage.