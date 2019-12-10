Warrant: Teen hit with bat after attempting to stab North Nashville store employee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two employees of a North Nashville business are credited with stopping an attack on a woman and holding the teenage suspect down until police arrived.

The incident happened just before noon Monday at Paul’s Market on Jefferson Street.

According to an arrest warrant, an employee noticed Samuel Mustapha choking a woman, so he attempted to intervene. The paperwork states the employee tried to restrain the suspect, but Mustapha was able to get to the front of the store and grab a pocket knife from a display case.

As the two wrestled over the knife, police said Mustapha attempted to stab the employee multiple times. Another employee grabbed a baseball bat and struck Mustapha, officers explained.

Samuel Mustapha (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

The two employees reportedly held Mustapha down until officers arrived.

Mustapha, 19, was taken into custody and booked into the Metro jail Monday night on charges of strangulation and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond was set at $100,000.

