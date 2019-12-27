Warrant: Suspect breaks crack pipe before arrest

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police charged a woman who they say broke a crack pipe to destroy it as evidence.

A report states officers were dispatched to Edenwold Rad and Gallatin Pike North to help another police unit.

They say Melissa Ann Michaud was asked if she had any drugs or weapons on her and she said she did not.

When the female officer arrived, the affidavit says Michaud dropped a crack pipe from her person and onto the ground.

She then stepped on it and destroyed it so it could not be collected for evidence.

She’s charged with tampering with evidence and drug possession.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports. Click here for more coverage.