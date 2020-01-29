Warrant: Stranger invited to stay in Nashville motel room steals couple’s car

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have identified and arrested the man suspected of stealing a couple’s car after they invited him to stay with them at a Nashville motel.

The incident happened Dec. 27 at the Kings Inn on Brick Church Pike near Avondale Circle.

According to an arrest warrant, two people invited Jacob Williams to stay with them in their motel room. The paperwork states the two woke up the following morning and noticed Williams had left and taken their car.

Police said the couple’s vehicle was located abandoned that night following a hit-and-run crash on Clarksville Highway near Cantarutti Road in Joelton.

Williams, 21, was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Metro jail on charges including car theft and criminal impersonation. His bond was set at $48,500.

