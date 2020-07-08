Warrant reveals disturbing details in murder of man at Nashville motel

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man murdered at a Nashville motel earlier this year was found partially unclothed in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to his throat, according to court documents released Wednesday morning.

Britany Foster, 21, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of criminal homicide in connection with the Feb. 5 shooting death of Joshua Ryan Steele. Metro police said Steele, 27, was found dead outside the Fiddler’s Inn on Music Valley Drive in Donelson about an hour after his 10:25 p.m. check-in.

A warrant states Steele contacted Foster through an online escort site, known as Skip the games, and arranged for her to meet him at his motel room. The paperwork alleges surveillance video showed Foster and another person enter Steele’s room, then exit a short time later.

When police served a search warrant at Foster’s apartment on Old Hickory Boulevard, they said they located a gun in a closet underneath a baby’s crib.

Foster was booked into the Metro jail on a $500,000 bond. Police have not said if the other person in the surveillance video has been identified or charged.

