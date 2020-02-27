Warrant: Nashville man uploaded sexual images of children to Google Photos

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Nashboro Village man was arrested after investigators said they found hundreds of images and videos of child pornography on his computer.

According to an arrest affidavit, authorities executed a search warrant Monday at a residence on Brooksboro Terrace after receiving information from Google regarding sexual images of female juveniles uploaded to a Google Photos account.

The report states the resident of the apartment, 37-year-old Matthew Bruce was interviewed and “confessed to having a sexual interest in minor children with a preferential age range around 8-10 years old.”

Investigators said Bruce told detectives a desktop computer in his bedroom contained as many as 1,000 images and videos of child pornography, including girls as young as four years old.

Bruce was booked into the Metro jail Wednesday on a charge of sexual exploitation of a minor. His bond was set at $20,000.

