Warrant: Nashville man shoots through door in domestic incident

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is facing 6 charges after police said he shot through a door during a domestic incident.

According to an affidavit, Jontaveous Harris, 29, is related to the victims in this case.

Officers said he went to the victim’s Nashville apartment, pointed a black handgun at her face and began arguing with her.

The report said when the victim started closing the door, Harris fired two shots through the door, before running from the scene.

There were other people inside the apartment when this happened.

Police found bullet holes and a fragment at the scene.

Harris is now charged with Assault with Reckless Endangerment/Deadly Weapon (4 counts), Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, and Felon in Possession of a Weapon.

His total bond is $75,000.