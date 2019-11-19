Warrant: Nashville man shared sexual videos of children in chat with undercover FBI agent

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation spanning multiple states led to the arrest of a 45-year-old East Nashville man accused of sharing videos of children being sexually abused.

Jason Ward was taken into custody Tuesday morning at his Wayne Drive home on charges including aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to an arrest warrant, an FBI agent in New York conducted an undercover operation Aug. 23 on RingCentral, a video conferencing website, in which one of two other people involved in the chat used his computer “to display videos of children being sexually abused.”

The paperwork states the “heavyset male” in the video “identified himself as ‘Jason’ and said he lived in Nashville.”

RingCentral provided the IP address of the person who shared the videos and it traced back to Ward who lived in East Nashville, investigators said.

Ward was booked into the Metro jail Tuesday morning. His bond was set at $80,000; however, online jail records show Ward is not eligible for release due to “required DNA testing.”