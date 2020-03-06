1  of  20
Warrant: Nashville man pretended to be CIA agent while 'highly intoxicated'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man has been charged after Metro police said he was pretending to be an active member of the U. S. military.

Early Friday morning, police saw Charles Deskins walking down Rosa L. Parks Boulevard and drinking a Bud Light Lime.

He told police he was a cop in England, that he worked for the ATF, worked for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and was a CIA agent.

According to the warrant, Deskins wanted the officer to “look the other way and just give him a ticket.”

Police said he was highly intoxicated with slurred speech, watery eyes, and a strong smell of alcohol. He was charged with public intoxication and criminal impersonation.

