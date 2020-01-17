Warrant: Nashville man passed out behind wheel with drugs, gun in car

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A convicted felon is facing ten charges after police found him passed out behind the wheel with drugs and a gun in the car.

James Talley, 52, is being charged in this case.

According to a warrant, officers responded to 8th Avenue South and Demonbreun Wednesday where they found Talley passed out behind the wheel of a Toyota Camry.

When police got him out of the vehicle and searched it they found crack cocaine, crack pipes, baggies with marijuana, and about $500 cash in small bills. Police said it indicates street level narcotics sales.

Officers said Talley admitted to drinking three beers and smoking crack before driving.

His ten charges include DUI, drug possession, and for having a gun as a convicted felon.

