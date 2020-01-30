Warrant: Nashville man offered teenage girl $100 for sex before attempting to rape her

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 44-year-old Nashville man accused of offering a 16-year-old girl money in exchange for sex admitted to the crime, but claimed he thought she was 17, a police report alleges.

According to an arrest warrant, Metro police had responded to an apartment on Murfreesboro Pike for a report of an attempted rape. When officers arrived, the paperwork states they knocked on the door and Francisco Gomez answered with his pants unzipped and unbuttoned.

Police spoke with the 16-year-old girl who reported Gomez, a family friend, had offered her $100 to have sex with him, then attempted to rape her. She provided police with a recording of the conversation about the exchange, investigators revealed.

The teenager told police she returned home from church and Gomez was the only person there. He told her to come to the bedroom, where she said he attempted to remove her pants and grabbed her breasts.

When the 16-year-old told Gomez to stop, she explained he went outside and she called police. The teenager said Gomez eventually returned and again attempted to remove her pants, as well as his own.

Police arrested Gomez Thursday morning and booked him into the Metro jail on charges including attempted rape and solicitation of a minor. His bond was set at $125,000.

