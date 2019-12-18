Warrant: Nashville man kidnapped ex-girlfriend at knife-point, dumped her miles from home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 64-year-old man is accused of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend at knife-point Wednesday morning in North Nashville and dumping her near a hospital, several miles away.

According to an arrest warrant, the victim told police that George Holmes, her ex-boyfriend, drove up to her at 14th Avenue North and Wheless Street after midnight. Holmes pulled out a large butcher knife and ordered the victim into his vehicle, the paperwork alleges.

Holmes reportedly drove the woman around until they reached 19th Avenue North and Patterson Street near Saint Thomas Midtown Hospital.

The victim explained to officers that Holmes went over to the passenger side of the vehicle, physically removed the victim and drove off. She did not have any visible injuries, police said.

Holmes was located and arrested a short time later and booked into the Metro jail on a charge of aggravated kidnapping. His bond was set at $50,000.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports. Click here for more coverage.