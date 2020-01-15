Warrant: Nashville man hid cocaine in underwear

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man has been charged after Metro police said he was hiding cocaine in his underwear.

According to a warrant, officers noticed Curtis Tyrell Lymon, 31, driving on Brick Church Pike without his headlights on Tuesday night.

When they pulled him over they smelled marijuana in the car and searched it.

During the search, officers found a gun in the console and learned Lymon was a convicted felon.

While searching his person, officers found a bag with some white substance in Lymon’s underwear and he voluntarily told officers it was cocaine.

He’s charged with drug possession and for having a handgun as a felon.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports. Click here for more coverage.