Warrant: Nashville man assaulted child, tried to ram car over lost video game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A lost video game led a Nashville man to assault a child, fire a gunshot into the air and then try to run the child’s mother off the road, an arrest warrant alleges.

Gary Boyd, 30, was arrested Tuesday night on 13 charges, including two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The charges stemmed from an incident in late February.

A warrant states Boyd got upset with the child “because of a lost video game.” Boyd jumped on the boy outside of a home in Nashville and started hitting him, according to the paperwork.

Police said Boyd pulled out a silver pistol and fired one round into the air, then stated “I’ll kill you!” When the child’s mother ordered Boyd to stop, the warrant states Boyd turned and said he would kill her, as well.

The mother and son got into her vehicle and drove off, but the paperwork alleges Boyd followed them and attempted to ram their car multiple times.

As the two victims spoke with an officer at a Metro police precinct, the officer said he observed Boyd text the child, “you’d better not go to school.” The officer said Boyd then called the child’s mother and stated, “you lied to me so it’s a done deal. I’m going to kill you.”

Boyd was booked into the Metro jail early Wednesday morning. He also faces various drug charges.