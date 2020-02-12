Warrant: Naked man found hallucinating outside Ryman Auditorium

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A naked man told Metro detectives he was experiencing hallucinations as he wandered unclothed outside of the Ryman Auditorium early Tuesday morning, a police report alleges.

Metro police responded early Tuesday morning to a report of a nude person in the area of Opry Place between Broadway and Commerce Street.

When officers arrived, they said they located the man, who was still not clothed, and quickly took him into custody.

Zachary Swarthout (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

The man, identified in court documents as Zachary Swarthout, was questioned by police. An arrest warrant states he claimed he had been drinking, but was not sure how much, and added he was hallucinating and was not sure what was real.

Swarthout, 20, was arrested and booked into the Metro jail on a charge of public indecency. Court records indicate he had no previous arrests in Davidson County.

