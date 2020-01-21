Warrant: Man shot mother ’13 or more times’ in Mt. Juliet parking lot

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman found critically wounded in the parking lot of a Mt. Juliet apartment complex Monday morning was shot more than a dozen times by her own son, an arrest report alleges.

Mt. Juliet police responded around 8:30 a.m. to a shooting at Meridian at Providence Apartments on Providence Trail near Belinda Parkway.

When officers arrived, they said they found a 48-year-old woman on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds all over her body. She was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where she remained in critical condition, as of Monday evening.

According to an arrest affidavit, a witness pointed police in the direction of the gunman, who was located in the doorway of an upstairs apartment. The paperwork states the suspect, identified as the victim’s 26-year-old son Jerald Riggs, admitted to shooting his mother.

The affidavit also alleges Riggs shot his mother “13 or more times.” A motive was not revealed in the paperwork.

Riggs was arrested and booked into the Wilson County jail on a charge of attempted criminal homicide.