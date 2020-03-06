Warrant: Man charged after seriously injuring victim with her stolen vehicle

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was charged after police said he stole a vehicle at gunpoint then hit the victim with her own vehicle.

According to a warrant, Charles Clark, Jr., 41, was charged in this case.

Officers responded to Brick Church Pike on Feb. 5 about someone being struck by her stolen vehicle at a Taco Bell.

The suspect fled the scene and the victim was taken to the hospital where police were told she could have died from her injuries.

The vehicle was found abandoned in the John Henry Hale Apartments, according to police.

Through their investigation police learned Clark, who goes by ‘Memphis’, was one of two people in the vehicle but he was the one driving.

He’s charged with attempted vehicular homicide.





