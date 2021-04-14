Warrant: Man called woman ‘dumb,’ drove through wall of Hermitage apartment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man told police he called a woman “dumb,” then attempted to run over her boyfriend, but instead drove through the wall of a Hermitage apartment, according to an arrest warrant.

Metro officers responded around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday to a call of an incident at a complex on Oakwell Farms Lane at Dodson Chapel Road.

A warrant states Tristan French, 24, told investigators he called the victim’s girlfriend “dumb,” which led to a fight with the victim in the parking lot.

At one point, the police report alleges French got into his car and attempted to run the victim over, but the victim jumped on top of the suspect’s vehicle and kicked out a window.

French then tried again to strike the victim with his car, but lost control, hitting a vehicle in the parking lot, then crashing through the wall of an apartment, according to investigators.

Police said no one was inside the unit when the car entered the apartment. No injuries were reported.

French, 24, was booked into the Metro jail Tuesday afternoon on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and vandalism. His bond was set at $32,000.

A booking photo for French was not immediately released by Metro police.