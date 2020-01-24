Warrant: Man barricaded in Nashville motel room surrendered when mother arrived

1  of  2
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man who locked himself inside of his Brick Church Pike motel room with his children earlier this week finally surrendered when his mother showed up, an arrest report alleges.

Metro police responded around noon Monday to the Motel 6 near West Trinity Lane, where a woman told officers her boyfriend, Dyvonta Allen had pistol-whipped her.

When officers arrived, they said Allen, 21, had barricaded himself in his motel room with his kids and refused to come outside.

Police surrounded the motel, as they attempted to get Allen to exit. He finally left the room, when his mother arrived at the scene, officers revealed.

Once inside Allen’s motel room, police said they found cocaine, marijauna and heroin, along with a gun stolen from Clarksville last year.

Allen was arrested and booked into the Metro jail Thursday afternoon on drug charges, as well as charges of gun theft and being a felon in possession of a weapon. His bond was set at $84,000.

