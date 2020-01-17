Warrant: Man arrested after police hear about 15 gunshots in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is charged after police said he fired more than a dozen shots at two people.

Montrell Peaks, 30, is being charged in this case.

According to a warrant, officers heard approximately 15 gunshots near 5th Street and Sylvan Street on June 24, 2018, and went to investigate.

They found a victim there who was not hit by the bullets but said Peaks was shooting at him.

The victim said he didn’t really know Peaks but were both in an argument earlier.

The warrant stated that there was another victim in the case who helped to identify Peaks, and surveillance video showed Peaks firing a gun before getting away in a car.

Peaks’ charges include aggravated assault, probation violation, and evading arrest.

