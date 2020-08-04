Warrant: Loaded shotgun pointed at boaters for creating wakes on Cumberland River

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 71-year-old man told detectives he pulled a gun on two boaters in the Cumberland River because they were creating a wake in a “no wake zone,” an arrest warrant alleges.

Metro police responded around 9:15 p.m. Sunday to the river in the area of Overall Creek off River Road for a report of a man with a gun.

According to the arrest warrant, a boater told officers he and another person were in a boat, when they saw a man on a nearby dock grab a shotgun, rack it and point it at them. No gunshots were fired, the paperwork states.

When officers arrived, they said they spoke with the suspect, identified as 71-year-old Theodore Saal, who stated he was upset about the boaters creating wakes on the river, despite signage indicating it was a “no wake zone.”

Detectives said they located the shotgun believed to be involved and it was loaded. They arrested Saal on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.