Warrant: Lewisburg woman offered man $200 to murder her husband’s lover

MARSHALL COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Lewisburg woman has been charged in an apparent murder-for-hire plot involving her estranged husband’s new 18-year-old girlfriend.

According to an arrest affidavit, Kelly Kilbourn’s husband left her for another woman. The paperwork states Kilbourn met with a man earlier this month and offered him $200 to kill the 18-year-old woman.

Kilbourn, 40, was arrested Jan. 10 and lodged in the Marshall County jail on a charge of solicitation to commit first-degree murder.

Her bond was set at $250,000.

A court appearance for Kilbourn was scheduled for the morning of Feb. 11.