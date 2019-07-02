Warrant issued for 2nd suspect in recent Murfreesboro murder

Quandre Knowles (L) and Delarrious Crawford (R) (Photo: Murfreesboro Police Department)

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Murfreesboro police have obtained a murder warrant for a second suspect in the recent shooting death of a 25-year-old man.

Daicori Saunders was shot and killed on June 25 on Eagle Street. On Tuesday, police named Delarrious Crawford as a suspect in the case.

According to police, the 29-year-old man is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Police are also still searching for Quandre Knowles, 22, who was previously named a suspect in the murder.

A motive has not been released.

Anyone with information on either man’s whereabouts is urged to call Det. Jacob Fountain at 629-201-5525 or Crime Stoppers at 615-893-STOP.

