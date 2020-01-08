Warrant: Father slammed baby against wall at South Nashville home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have charged a Nashville man with multiple counts of child abuse stemming from several incidents last month involving his two-year-old son.

According to an arrest warrant, Brandon Weston’s girlfriend told officers the child was seated between them on the couch at their Lewis Street home Christmas Day, when the boy began crying. She explained Weston “aggressively smacked” the child on the forehead to get him to stop.

Weston’s girlfriend also told detectives he had slammed the boy against the wall earlier in the month, police revealed. They said she provided pictures of the two-year-old’s injuries and video of the suspect holding the child against the wall.

Brandon Weston (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

At one point, during an argument, Weston’s girlfriend said he had picked up a gun, loaded it and pointed it at her face.

Weston, 32, was arrested Tuesday afternoon and booked into the Metro jail on charges of child abuse and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond was set at $45,000.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports. Click here for more coverage.