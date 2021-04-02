Warrant: ‘Emaciated’ dogs found in kennels at Nashville apartment while owner jailed

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Nashville woman has been charged with animal cruelty after investigators said she left her two dogs in kennels at her apartment without food or water while she was in jail.

An arrest warrant for Alissa Kendrick, 25, alleges she “failed to provide food and care to two dogs in her possession” between Aug. 1 and Oct. 18, 2020.

Metro police said Kendrick, who had been jailed since Oct. 5, called her mother on Oct. 17 to let her know her dogs were locked up inside her Nashville apartment with no food or water.

An arrest report states Metro police and an animal control officer entered the apartment, the location of which was not disclosed, and observed the two dogs inside kennels with no food or water. Both were in “extreme medical duress” and were “very emaciated,” according to investigators.

The dogs were taken to Metro Animal Care and Control, where they were treated by a veterinarian and have since recovered.

Kendrick was arrested April 1 on a misdemeanor charge of animal cruelty. Her bond was set at $2,000.

Court records show, during the time of the alleged animal neglect, Kendrick was jailed on multiple charges, including felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.