Warrant: Drunk teenager crashes into Metro police cruiser in Antioch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An 18-year-old man is accused of driving drunk and slamming into a Metro police car outside of the International Indoor Soccer Complex.

The crash happened early Thursday morning at the facility on Antioch Pike near Reeves Road.

According to an arrest warrant, Edmundo Mendez Alonzo was driving in the wrong lane, when he struck a police cruiser.

When officers approached the vehicle, they said Mendez Alonzo was still in the driver’s seat. He smelled of alcohol and was clearly intoxicated, police said.

The warrant states the owner of the vehicle was in the passenger seat, while an intoxicated 15-year-old was in the backseat. Police also said Mendez Alonzo did not have a driver’s license, but was able to provide a Guatemalan ID card.

Mendez Alonzo was booked into the Metro jail Thursday morning on charges including DUI with a child, consumption of alcohol under 21 years old and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Online court records show the 18-year-old was not eligible for release from jail due to an immigration hold.

