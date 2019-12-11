Warrant: Dash cam captured video, audio of fatal shooting in North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have arrested the 26-year-old man accused of shooting and killing another man earlier this year during an attempted robbery in North Nashville.

Police responded just before midnight on August 31 to a shooting at 14th Avenue North and Kellow Street. When officers arrived, they located Jose Manuel Gonzalez-Duenas, 33, in the middle of the road with a fatal gunshot wound to his head.

According to police, the victim had a dash camera installed in his pick-up truck and it captured audio and video of his shooting death.

Officers said Gonzalez-Duenas first met with several people at the intersection of Nubell Street and 23rd Avenue North, where he was told to follow them to Kellow Street, so he did.

Gonzalez-Duenas’ dash camera showed Sinquan Smith, 26, step out of his vehicle and approach the victim, police explained. Gonzalez-Duenas could then reportedly be heard offering Smith a beer.

When a phone rang, two gunshots were fired, police said.

Officers revealed Smith and another person attempted to steal Gonzalez-Duenas’ truck and phone, but could not find the keys.

An arrest warrant states the owner of the suspect vehicle, the mother of Smith’s children, identified Smith as the gunman in the dash camera video. She reportedly told officers that Smith had borrowed her car the night of the fatal shooting.

Smith was booked into the Metro jail Tuesday night on charges including criminal homicide, especially aggravated robbery and felon in possession of a weapon. His bond was set at $760,000.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports. Click here for more coverage.