Warrant: Child punched, whipped over virtual schooling in North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman whipped her step-niece with a belt and punched the girl after she asked for help with her online schooling, an arrest warrant alleges.

Monalisa Sherley, 40, was arrested Thursday afternoon on a charge of child abuse.

The incident was reported earlier in the day at a residence on 25th Avenue North in North Nashville.

The warrant states the victim was having trouble with her virtual classes and asked other family members to help her. She told police Sherley, her step-aunt, became upset over the situation and whipped the child with a belt, then punched her with her fists, according to the paperwork.

When Sherley was questioned, detectives said she claimed she was disciplining the child, but the girl’s mother said she never gave Sherley permission to do that.

Sherley was released from the Metro jail Friday morning on a $2,500 bond. She was expected to appear in court the morning of Oct. 26.