Warrant: Broadway bouncer assaulted, spit on by angry patron

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have arrested a man suspected of assaulting a bouncer outside of a Broadway bar early Wednesday morning.

According to an arrest affidavit, Matthew Dodd was stopped by the bouncer as he attempted to leave Honky Tonk Central on Broadway while carrying a drink.

When the bouncer informed Dodd that he was not allowed to remove the drink from the premises, the paperwork states Dodd spit his drink all over the bouncer, then punched him in the chest. During the incident, Dodd reportedly struck other bouncers as well.

Dodd, 44, was arrested and booked into the Metro jail on an assault charge. He was released on a $1,000 bond.