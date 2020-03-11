Warrant: Assault suspect yelled about her children sold into slavery in Old Hickory

OLD HICKORY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman has been charged after Metro police said she hit someone with a pipe and claimed they sold her children into slavery.

According to a warrant, officers responded to a home in the 400 block of Pitts Avenue on Monday.

The victim told police he and a friend were moving a furnace into his home and Autumn Ritter, 32, was waiting in his friend’s vehicle.

The warrant stated Ritter went into the house and hit the victim in the head and forearm with a pipe. Before hitting him she’s accused of yelling, “This is for selling my children into slavery!”

The warrant said the two did not have a domestic relationship.

After refusing to indentify herself and get into a police cruiser, Ritter was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and resisting arrest.

