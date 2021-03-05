Warrant: Armed man posing as FBI agent breaks into Antioch motel, destroys room

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man armed with a knife broke through the door of an Antioch motel room screaming that he worked for the FBI and needed to get inside, an arrest warrant alleges.

Officers responded Thursday to a motel on Murfreesboro Pike near Bell Road, where the owner reported a burglary. The police report states the owner witnessed a man force his way into a motel room wielding a knife and screaming “I work for the FBI.”

When officers arrived, they said Ashraf Shahata-Farag, 35, exited the motel room and was taken into custody. Upon questioning, detectives said he claimed he was allowed to be in the room because he “made a report,” but did not explain what that meant.

The motel reported “significant damage” to the room, including a busted door and damage to the sink, window and flooring.

Shahata-Farag was booked into the Metro jail Thursday afternoon on charges of burglary and public intoxication. His bond was set at $25,100.

A booking photo for Shahata-Farag was not immediately released by Metro police.

