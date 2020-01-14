Warrant: Argument over victim’s deceased mother led to East Nashville hammer attack

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man accused of beating another man in the head with a hammer early Tuesday morning at an East Nashville home confessed to the crime during a police interview, an arrest report alleges.

Metro police responded to a residence on Preston Drive for a domestic disturbance.

According to a warrant, the victim told detectives that he and Kerry Brawley got into argument over beer. The argument escalated and Brawley punched the victim, the paperwork states.

About an hour later, the two reportedly got into another argument over the victim’s deceased mother. Police said Brawley grabbed a hammer and hit the victim in the head.

The victim was transported to a hospital with a cut to the head, officers explained.

When police located Brawley, they said he admitted to hitting the victim with the hammer.

Brawley, 53, was booked into the Metro jail Tuesday morning on a charge of aggravated assault with serious bodily injury. His bond was set at $3,500.

