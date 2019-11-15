Warrant: Argument over sex led to stabbing at Brick Church Pike fast food restaurant

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 52-year-old man stabbed his girlfriend in the back outside of a Taco Bell on Brick Church Pike during an argument over sex, an arrest warrant alleges.

Metro police responded around 4 a.m. on Nov. 8 to the fast food restaurant near Trinity Lane.

According to an arrest report, officers arrived and spoke with the victim who said her boyfriend, Lesley Finney, was mad because she would not have sex with him.

Lesley Finney (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

The paperwork states an argument between the two escalated. When the couple moved outside, police said Finney pulled out a pocket knife and stabbed his girlfriend in the back.

She was not seriously injured, police said.

Finney, 52, was arrested Thursday afternoon and booked into the Metro jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond was set at $10,000.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports. Click here for more coverage.