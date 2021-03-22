Warrant: Argument over chicken nuggets led woman to bite Bedford County deputy

BEDFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 23-year-old woman accused of assaulting her girlfriend after an argument over chicken nuggets bit the Bedford County deputy who took her to jail, an arrest warrant alleges.

Lillian Barnett was booked into the Bedford County jail last week on multiple charges, including aggravated assault on an officer, domestic assault and disorderly conduct.

A warrant alleges she assaulted her girlfriend on March 18 during an argument on Fay Creek Road, which she told detectives “started over chicken nuggets,” but she did not elaborate.

Lillian Barnett (Courtesy: Bedford County jail)

When Barnett was placed in the back of a deputy’s patrol car, the deputy said she screamed and attempted to kick out the window of the patrol car, while continuously hitting the window with her head.

The warrant states Barnett bit a deputy on the right arm, as he walked her to a cell at the Bedford County jail. In the past, Barnett had previously said she was positive for Hepatitis C.

Barnett is scheduled for an initial court appearance on the morning of March 31.