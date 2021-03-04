Warrant: 90+ gunshots fired during shootout in South Nashville parking lot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man arrested in Memphis earlier this week for his alleged involvement in a shootout outside of a South Nashville Taco Bell has been moved to a Davidson County jail.

Courtney Davis, who was arrested Tuesday by Memphis police, was booked into the Metro jail Wednesday afternoon on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Courtney Davis (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

An arrest warrant alleges Davis was involved in a shootout with a group of people on the afternoon of Jan. 19 in a Taco Bell parking lot along Murfreesboro Pike near Millwood Drive. “Over 90 rounds were fired” during that confrontation, the paperwork states.

Metro police said a group of people got out of a sedan and walked into the parking lot, where they started shooting at Davis, as he sat in a car. When the group ran from the scene, Davis got out of his vehicle and started firing at them, according to investigators.

The warrant states Davis was firing into oncoming traffic and “showed no concern for the safety of others,” as several innocent bystanders were caught in the line of fire. A pick-up truck with three people inside was struck by at least two bullets and one of the people inside was injured, police said.

Davis is jailed in Nashville on a $30,000 bond.