Warrant: 52 pounds of marijuana found in state-owned building

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police arrested a couple found inside of an abandoned building near Donelson with an estimated 52 pounds of marijuana hidden in tubs, a police report alleges.

Officers responded Wednesday to reports of a suspicious vehicle parked on state property between two buildings on Lebanon Pike near Stewarts Ferry Pike.

When police arrived, they said they located Gabriel Zelaya and Dora Gomez-Quinteras, both 21 years old, inside of a vehicle. Officers reported the window was broken on one of the state-owned buildings with a step stool on the ground underneath it.

Investigators entered the building, which belonged to the state of Tennessee, and found multiple plastic tubs inside of a kitchen area. An estimated 52.2 pounds of marijuana was found inside those tubs, police revealed.

An arrest warrant states Gomez-Quinteras confessed that she and Zelaya, her boyfriend, spent the night in the building with the marijuana which had been transported to Nashville from Kentucky two weeks earlier.

The couple was booked into the Metro jail Wednesday on charges of drug possession and criminal trespassing. Bond for both was set at $10,000.

