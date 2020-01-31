Warrant: $250, chicken stolen from East Nashville restaurant

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have arrested the man suspected of breaking into an East Nashville restaurant on Christmas Eve and stealing cash and chicken.

Police said someone broke into Bolton’s Chicken and Fish on Main Street around 3 a.m. on Dec. 24. The intruder entered by breaking through a window and removing an air duct, officers revealed.

According to police, surveillance video showed the man leave with $250 in cash and some chicken.

Kenneth Robertson (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Investigators eventually identified Kenneth Robertson, 48, as the suspected burglar. When detectives interviewed him, they said he admitted to the crime, but claimed he only stole $90.

Robertson was arrested and booked into the Metro jail Thursday evening on charges of burglary and theft. His bond was set at $10,000.

