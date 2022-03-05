WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A convicted felon wanted in California led authorities through a police pursuit in Wilson County on Friday night.

According to Metro police, detectives noticed a vehicle driven by Fernando Flores, 29, traveling down I-65 South and Old Hickory Boulevard on Friday night. Deputies say Flores had two outstanding warrants for aggravated robbery and felony theft.

A helicopter with the Tennessee Highway Patrol was able to aid detectives to track down Flores’ black Nissan Frontier to a parking lot off Stewarts Ferry Pike.

Metro police said detectives were able to block Flores’ Frontier in the parking lot, but Flores quickly drove his Nissan Frontier into a police vehicle and escaped from the parking lot.

Fernando Flores (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Fernando Flores firearm (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

That’s when officers engaged in a pursuit into Wilson County along I-40 East. According to Metro police, Tennessee Highway Patrol, Mt. Juliet police, and the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office were able to follow Flores to Central Pike where the Frontier crashed.

A canine unit with the Metro Nashville Police Department apprehended Flores. Flores faces felony with evading arrest, felon in possession of a firearm and felony vandalism charges in addition to his outstanding warrants.

Flores is being held in the Metro jail on a $65,000 bond.