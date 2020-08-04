Wanted felon captured during Humphreys County police chase

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two men are behind bars and a woman is injured after a Humphreys County police chase involving a stolen trailer.

Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis said several deputies spotted the driver, 27-year-old Michael Anthony Fuller, entering the county near Highway 230 and Willhite Road. He was driving a 2005 Volvo pulling a trailer stolen from Maury County. The driver attempted to get away from the deputies, but lost control of the car and crashed into a tree. Fuller then ran deputies into the woods.

Sheriff Davis said 23-year-old Jessica Wert was riding in the car and was seriously injured. She was airlifted to a trauma center in Nashville.

Another passenger, 38-year-old Jacob Rigsby, was arrested on theft charges related to a recent residential burglary, according to the sheriff.

Fuller had active felony warrants following an incident in April where Fuller allegedly kidnapped a man at gunpoint who was able to escape. The sheriff said Fuller was considered one of Humphreys County’s most wanted persons and he’d been eluding deputies since April

Fuller was taken into custody on a $97,000 bond.