Walmart employee attacked inside Madison store

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman has been charged after an attack on a Walmart employee as she closed up her cashier lane at the Madison store Monday night.

A warrant for the 25-year-old suspect reveals surveillance video captured the assault inside the Walmart on Gallatin Pike North near West Old Hickory Boulevard.

The victim told officers she was closing her cashier lane, when the suspect began arguing with her, then threatened her, according to the police report.

Police said the employee was chased to the front of the store, where the suspect punched her in the face and began fighting with her.

The 25-year-old suspect was booked into the Metro jail late Monday night on a charge of misdemeanor assault. She was released on a $2,000 bond.

The warrant does not reveal whether the suspect was a customer at the business or if she knew the victim prior to the attack.