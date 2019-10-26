Violent sex offender faces new charges

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police say a man who is a registered, violent sex offender is in trouble again. That’s after officers went to his home in Hermitage.

Officers went to the home of the 33-year old James Jackson and saw a young girl in the window.

This is his picture from the registry.

Jackson lives along Bonnahurst Drive.

Police went there to make sure he was complying with the requirements of the Tennessee sex offender registry.

Once the officers confronted Jackson about seeing the young girl, police say he denied there was a child in the residence.

Officers then went inside and found the young girl locked in a room.

Police say Jackson was attempting to hide her.

This morning, he’s charged with violating the terms of the registry.

