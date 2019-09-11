Violent crime on the rise in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Music City is growing and according to data from Metro police, some downtown crime is also up.

As of Aug. 31, 2019 police report, violent crime in Metro’s Central Precinct is up 15% from this time last year.

So far in 2019, the data shows three homicides compared to 0 at this time in 2018.

One of those homicides, police said, a homeless man died after being beaten by a group of men near Second Avenue North.

In August, a woman was attacked outside her hotel room at the JW Marriott.

The city has also seen crimes against police officers.

Cell phone video shows 30-year-old Walter Moss dragging Sgt. John Borque down lower Broadway while driving an ATV, back in March.

Then early Saturday morning, police said 30-year old Pasquala Walls plowed through a crowd at 5th and Broadway, running over Sgt. Kris Delap and nearly hitting several pedestrians.

“When you hear about these things, you think, this certainly isn’t the Nashville we wanted to create,” said Dist. 19 Councilmember Freddie O’Connell.

“From my standpoint, having struggled to get police presence in that area and working with Commander Howie in Central Precinct, I was relieved to see there was a quick containment to the situation,” he added.

O’Connell said a possible solution to heightened security in the entertainment district could be adding checkpoints.

O’Connell said he has observed cities, like Memphis, using checkpoints to monitor large crowds entering into high-traffic areas.

“I think the short-term response here is the introduction of this new entertainment unit, but we have a lot of other work to do,” he added.

Metro’s Entertainment District Initiative was implemented back in July.

The department placed 17 additional officers in the Entertainment District corridor on each of the two weekend nights.

