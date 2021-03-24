Vigil held for Army National Guardsman shot and killed in West Nashville Apartment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Celebrating a life and morning a death, those close to 23-year-old Quiondre Benson are remembering his legacy.

“He was funny, honest, he was very silly,” said Rene Brown, a close friend of Benson.

All of Benson’s friends have kind words and memories to describe him.

“Very inspirational, very inspirational, funny guy always kept you laughing.”

Benson was shot and killed in an apartment building on Alameda Street in West Nashville on March 11. Detectives arrested 31-year-old Lenoris Johnson in connection to Benson’s death. According to Police, Johnson had forced his way into the apartment, shooting Benson and striking a female inside the apartment before fleeing. Police say the motive was jealousy.

“I was just talking to you. I was probably one of the last people he had spoken to that night,” remembered Bryan Williams. “We were sitting there playing a game at around maybe 11/11:30. He was like ‘Man I’m about to jump off this game, I’ll be back later.’ And I was like ‘Man I love you, bro.’ He was like ‘I love you, too.’ And then I had gotten a phone call from his grandmother.”

Williams says he had just found out he and Benson were cousins. Now he wears a chain around his neck featuring a “Q” in honor of his cousin.

“I wake up every morning and I think about him, so me, being here tonight, and dedicating my life to him, I do this all for him,” Williams said.

Brown decided to hold a vigil to celebrate Benson’s life and mourn his death. Now, both are urging for an end to gun violence. This comes as the Tennessee Senate passed a bill making it legal to carry guns without a permit.

“Just put a stop to gun violence, all of it. Because it could be your loved one, it could be your friends, family whoever. You never know who could be next,” said Williams.

Since Benson’s passing, William’s was inspired to join the Army National Guard in his cousin’s honor.

“I just felt like I needed to honor him because I care about him so much, and I love him so much, and I want to see him get justice, and I also want his legacy to live on. Like, I don’t want people to forget about him after this all blows over. I want him to know that we still love him,” explained Brown.

The two friends say holding a vigil at Cedar Hill Park is a way to honor Benson. They ask the public to bring candles and blue balloons, Benson’s favorite color, and to represent the Army National Guard. Another vigil is being planned by family members for later this year.