VIDEO: Suspects ram stolen SUV into police cars

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police are looking for two men who rammed a stolen SUV into two police cars Thursday.

The 2017 BMW SUV was reported stolen Sunday from a home on Westwood Avenue. On Thursday, officers spotted the car in an alley on McKinney Avenue. Police saw two men laying down inside the vehicle, who drove away as the approached. The BMW hit two police cars and an SUV while trying to escape.

Police later found the SUV without the suspects inside.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at (615) 74-CRIME.